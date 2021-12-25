Police look for suspect in fatal drunk driving incident as family demands justice

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a drunk driving incident that took the life of Angelica Ceniceros. Her mother Manuela Coronado says, “we are heartbroken. She was the light of our lives.”

Coronado, along with Ceniceros’ boyfriend, Patrick Griffin are remembering the positive impact Angelica had on the world. Griffin says, “she introduced me to new cultures and experiences I never thought I could find in the world. So much of that is related to her curiosity and thirst to create and discover.”

Angelica was driving on Pantano Pkwy and Golf Links Rd. on Monday when 41-year-old Sergio Oliveros hit the car she was driving, killing her instantly. Griffin calls it, “an irreplaceable travesty.”

Oliveros was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash but on Thursday, he left the hospital and hasn’t been seen since. “It’s bad enough that we will never ever see Angelica again, but we now have to worry about whether or not justice can be done, it makes things so much worse,” says Griffin.

Police are now asking for the public's help in locating Oliveros and so is her family. “We need the public to come out and help so we can catch this man before he kills someone else,” says Griffin.

Her mother adding, “I am a mother without a daughter, my only baby, and her killer is I don’t know where and he needs to pay for what he did to us.” So as police continue their search, Angelica’s family is left grieving. Her mother says, “so can you imagine how I feel right now, can you imagine the pain I’m passing through?”

And she’s making a plea for people to make the right decision before getting behind the wheel. “This pain is worse, and it’s getting worse. So do not drink and drive. Think about other people please. Think about other mothers.”

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

