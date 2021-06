TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man died in a June 4 hit-and-run near South 6th Avenue and West Columbia Street.

Tucson police say 56-year-old Marcellus McCutchen Burks was crossing South 6th Avenue 25 feet south of an implied crosswalk at Columbia Street when a northbound blue and white 1980s Ford pickup truck hit him and kept driving.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.