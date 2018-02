TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police are looking for someone who tripped a motorcyclist by tying a rope across a street.

TPD Traffic Detectives are still looking for the suspect(s) who placed a rope across the roadway near S. Silver Beech Ave. and S. Evergreen Ave. (Pantano/Irvington area) causing serious facial injuries to a motorcycle rider https://t.co/hmYULJfTwo pic.twitter.com/RTd0KTDgDv — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) February 20, 2018

Police say the incident happened near South Silver Beech Ave. and South Evergeeen Ave. near Pantano and Irvington.

A motorcyclist suffered serious facial injuries.