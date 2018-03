TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police are looking for a missing vulnerable man.

MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT:81yr old Harold Beatty

Mr. Beatty has Dementia & was last seen near his home in the 5200 blk of E. 3rd St.(Speedway/Rosemont).Mr. Beatty is 5'7, med build, gray hair & blue eyes. L/s wearing blue jeans & long sleeve yellow plaid shirt. Call 911 w/any info pic.twitter.com/g3UjHg8kBe — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) March 8, 2018

Police say 81-year-old Harold Beatty was last seen at his home in the 5200 block of East Third Street.

Beatty is 5-7 and has a medium build, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a long-sleeved yellow plaid shirt.

Those with information should call 911.