Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Vulnerable 72-year-old man found

Tucson police say a missing, vulnerable 72-year-old man has been found and will be reunited with family. Photo via TPD.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 16:18:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a missing, vulnerable 72-year-old man has been found and will be reunited with family.

Police say Gilbert Estrella, who is 5-8 and 155 pounds, had last been seen at his home near 7900 South Lennox Lane in Rita Ranch.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!