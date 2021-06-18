Police: Vulnerable 72-year-old man found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a missing, vulnerable 72-year-old man has been found and will be reunited with family.

🚨UPDATE: MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨



Officers in Midtown Division have located Mr. Estrella safe and are in the process of reuniting him with family. Thank so much to everyone for the assistance and spreading the word so fast! pic.twitter.com/Yu6MjizAN5 — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 18, 2021

🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨



Officers are asking for your help in locating Gilbert Estrella (72). He was last seen at his home near 7900 S. Lennox Ln. in Rita Ranch. He is described as 5'8/155 lbs. Please call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/AJj3hCADNT — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 18, 2021

Police say Gilbert Estrella, who is 5-8 and 155 pounds, had last been seen at his home near 7900 South Lennox Lane in Rita Ranch.

