TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police are looking for a missing vulnerable 21-year-old man.

Missing Vulnerable Adult: 21yr old Carlitos Caballero. Needs meds/Functions at a much younger age. L/S yesterday (2/12/18) at approx 7:30pm near Stone & Alturas. Native American male, 5’10/120lbs, brn hair/brn eyes, wearing a green jacket/black sweatpants. Call 911 w/any info. pic.twitter.com/jMRqqv65Dx — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) February 13, 2018

Sgt. Pete Dugan says Carlitos Caballero has not been seen since 7:30 p.m. Monday night. He is American Indian, 5-10, 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with information should call 911.