Police look for Mercedes-Benz driver who critically injured man in hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a driver who hit and critically injured a man Aug. 15.
Police say the wreck happened near Fort Lowell and Los Altos Roads.
Detectives are looking for a 2010 dark-colored Mercedes-Benz.
Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.
