Police look for Mercedes-Benz driver who critically injured man in hit-and-run

Google Maps
Posted at 10:25 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 15:42:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a driver who hit and critically injured a man Aug. 15.

Police say the wreck happened near Fort Lowell and Los Altos Roads.

Detectives are looking for a 2010 dark-colored Mercedes-Benz.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.
