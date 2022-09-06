Police look for Mercedes-Benz driver who critically injured man in hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a driver who hit and critically injured a man Aug. 15.

Police say the wreck happened near Fort Lowell and Los Altos Roads.

Detectives are looking for a 2010 dark-colored Mercedes-Benz.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

----

