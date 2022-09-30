Police look for man who used gun to rob pawn shop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a pawn shop more than two weeks ago.

Police say the man pulled a revolver on staff at Super Pawn, 1635 W. Valencia Road. The man demanded jewelry and ran away.

🚨CAN YOU I.D. THIS ROBBERY SUSPECT?🚨



On 9/12, the pictured suspect entered Super Pawn, 1635 W. Valencia Rd., and pulled a revolver on staff. The suspect demanded jewelry before running away.



Please call 88-CRIME w/info @88CrimeTucson #tucsonpd pic.twitter.com/wo97P555JN — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) September 30, 2022

He is believed to be 5'8 and 150 pounds.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

