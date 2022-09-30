Police look for man who used gun to rob pawn shop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a pawn shop more than two weeks ago.
Police say the man pulled a revolver on staff at Super Pawn, 1635 W. Valencia Road. The man demanded jewelry and ran away.
🚨CAN YOU I.D. THIS ROBBERY SUSPECT?🚨— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) September 30, 2022
On 9/12, the pictured suspect entered Super Pawn, 1635 W. Valencia Rd., and pulled a revolver on staff. The suspect demanded jewelry before running away. He is described as 5'8/150lbs.
Please call 88-CRIME w/info @88CrimeTucson #tucsonpd pic.twitter.com/wo97P555JN
He is believed to be 5'8 and 150 pounds.
Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.