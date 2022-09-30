Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police look for man who used gun to rob pawn shop

Tucson police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a pawn shop more than two weeks ago.
TUCSON POLICE
TPD
Tucson police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a pawn shop more than two weeks ago.
Tucson police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a pawn shop more than two weeks ago.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 16:13:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a pawn shop more than two weeks ago.

Police say the man pulled a revolver on staff at Super Pawn, 1635 W. Valencia Road. The man demanded jewelry and ran away.

He is believed to be 5'8 and 150 pounds.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!