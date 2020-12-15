Police look for man who robbed Circle K on Pima Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a suspect who robbed a convenience store Saturday.

Robbery at Circle K

On December 12, 2020 at 4 AM this not so nice young man entered the Circle K at 4301 E. Pima. He threatened the clerk and took property by force.

Suspect is described as late teens early 20s approximately 5’9” and 160 pounds pic.twitter.com/1Vu15QVZNJ — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) December 15, 2020

Police say a man robbed the Circle K at 4301 E. Pima Street at 4 a.m. that day.

He is about 5-9 and weighs 160 pounds.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.