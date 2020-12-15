Menu

Police look for man who robbed Circle K on Pima Street

Tucson police are looking for a suspect who robbed a convenience store Saturday. Photo via TPD.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Dec 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-15 15:47:54-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a suspect who robbed a convenience store Saturday.

Police say a man robbed the Circle K at 4301 E. Pima Street at 4 a.m. that day.

He is about 5-9 and weighs 160 pounds.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

