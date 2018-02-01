Police look for man who assaulted HS student

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police are looking for a man in his 20s who assaulted a girl at a high school bus stop Tuesday.
Police say the man approached the incident happened at a bus stop near Rincon High School.
Here is the message the school sent to parents:
This is a message from Rincon/University High School asking our community to help keep our students safe. On Tuesday, a man approached a student at a bus stop outside of the school and physically assaulted her. Tucson Police are investigating and are looking for a suspect in his 20s. Tucson Unified School Safety officers will be on hand to provide an extra level of security at the campus. Please urge your students to be cautious, to look out for one another and to try to travel in pairs or groups whenever possible. Please also remind your students to report any attempted contact by a stranger immediately.