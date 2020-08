TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are looking for a man of assaulting his live-in girlfriend.

Police say 36-year-old Michael Murguia has a warrant for his arrest related to the July 25 incident and faces assault and kidnapping charges.

The victim suffered numerous injuries, and TPD has not been able to find Murguia. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.