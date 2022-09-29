Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police look for car involved in Sept. 23 deadly hit-and-run

Police say a black, 2014-2018 Mercedes C Class hit and killed a victim in the 2500 block of North Stone Avenue Sept. 23.
TUCSON POLICE
Courtesy Tucson Police
Police say a black, 2014-2018 Mercedes C Class hit and killed a victim in the 2500 block of North Stone Avenue Sept. 23.<br/>
Police say a black, 2014-2018 Mercedes C Class hit and killed a victim in the 2500 block of North Stone Avenue Sept. 23.
Posted at 7:52 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 10:52:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

Police say a black, 2014-2018 Mercedes C Class hit and killed a victim in the 2500 block of North Stone Avenue Sept. 23.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!