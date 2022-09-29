Police look for car involved in Sept. 23 deadly hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

Detectives need your help. On 9/23/22, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of N. Stone Ave. for a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision.



The suspected vehicle is a black 2015-2018 Mercedes C Class. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. pic.twitter.com/le9Wg2ObOE — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) September 29, 2022

Police say a black, 2014-2018 Mercedes C Class hit and killed a victim in the 2500 block of North Stone Avenue Sept. 23.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

