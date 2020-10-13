Police look for car involved in hit-and-run near Sixth Avenue and 44th Street

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.

Do you recognize this vehicle? TPD is looking for this blue Toyota or Mazda which was involved in a pedestrian hit and run at 6th Av and 44th St. Primer gray front driverside fender. Black rear bumper. Dark tinted windows. Call 911 (or 88-CRIME and remain anonymous). pic.twitter.com/oD5h88IqZj — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) October 13, 2020

Police say the wreck was at Sixth Avenue and 44th Street at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The car is a blue Toyota or Mazda. Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.