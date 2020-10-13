Menu

Police look for car involved in hit-and-run near Sixth Avenue and 44th Street

Posted at 1:58 PM, Oct 13, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.

Police say the wreck was at Sixth Avenue and 44th Street at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The car is a blue Toyota or Mazda. Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

