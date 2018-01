TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police are looking for a man they say robbed a local sandwich shop.

The burglary took place at Bison Witches, 326 N. Fourth Ave. The man caused several thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The man stands between 5-9 and 6-2 and weighs between 170 and 200 pounds. He has a tattoo of three dots near his left eye.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.