Police look for armed robber who stole from someone in burrito shop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for an armed robber who stole from someone at a fast-food restaurant Saturday.

ARMED ROBBERY: On 4/2/22, the pictured suspect robbed an employee at Viva Burrito (1065 S Craycroft Rd). If you recognize this suspect please contact 88-Crime, you can remain anonymous. @OperationsEast @tucsonpolicek9 pic.twitter.com/GIqBxh3oQr — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) April 8, 2022

Officers say the robbery happened at VIva Burrito, 1065 S. Craycroft Road.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.

----