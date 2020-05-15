Police: Law enforcement vehicle hit in Thursday shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a Thursday shooting in which a stray bullet hit a law enforcement vehicle.

According to Officer Frank Magos, the incident happened in the 3900 block of East 29th Street at 2:30 p.m.

Tucson police responded to a call that a marked Pima Community College police patrol car was stuck in traffic. At the scene, officers learned that an unmarked Pima County Sheriff's Department vehicle was also at the scene.

Witnesses say two men were involved in a struggle, with one forcing the other into a white SUV.

Shortly after, the man who forced the other man into the SUV pulled out a gun and fired at an unidentified person. One of the bullets from the gunfire exchange pierced the PCC police vehicle.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident. No kidnapping or shooting injuries related to the incident have been reported.

Police tracked down the vehicle -- which had been reported stolen -- abandoned in the 2200 block of South Howard Boulevard.

No suspects are in custody. Those with information should call 88-CRIME.