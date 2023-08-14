Police: Jaywalking causes deadly crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into the death of a pedestrian involved in a car accident off of North Alvernon Way and East Presidio Road.

Public Information Officer Sergeant David Fritsch told KGUN 9 it happened Monday just before 2 a.m. when a man was jaywalking east on South Alvernon Way.

"The pedestrian was not in a marked, or unmarked, crosswalk and there was limited street lighting in the area," he explained. "Mid-block crossing by the pedestrian is the major contributing factor of the collision."

Sgt. Fritsch says a person in a blue 1997 Toyota Camry was heading east on South Alvernon Way in the curb lane when he hit the man.

"The driver of the Camry immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation" he revealed. "An officer from the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit evaluated the driver of the Camry and determined that he was not impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision."

Emergency crews took the pedestrian to the Banner University Medical Center for treatment. On Sunday, Sgt. Fritsch confirms the department got word the man had died from his injuries.

This investigation remains ongoing. No charges and/or citations are currently issued.