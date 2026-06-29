Northside street reopens following police investigation

North First Avenue is back open to drivers between Prince and Roger roads following a police investigation Monday morning.

Tucson Police say officers are investigating "suspicious activity," but did not elaborate.

According to TPD's Real Time Event Tracker, there were two instances of reported "fights" around 9 a.m.. Police did not say whether this investigation was related to the reports.

KGUN 9 was at the scene at the time First Avenue reopened and reports a few cop cars and a bomb squad truck were on scene.

This is a developing story, stay with KGUN 9 for updates.