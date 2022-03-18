Police investigating suspected homicide near East Third Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Thursday at about 3:20 a.m.
Officers located the victim unresponsive with obvious trauma as they arrived.
Emergency crews immediately preformed CPR, but the man died on scene. Police have notified his family.
He was identified as 31-year-old Richard Preselino Wojtasik.
The homicide unit us currently investigating the events leading up to this suspected homicide.
If you have any information, please contact 911 or 88-CRIME.
