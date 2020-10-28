Menu

Police investigating shooting near Valencia and Santa Cruz River

Posted at 4:47 PM, Oct 28, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Valencia and the Santa Cruz River Wednesday afternoon.

According to TPD, officers were involved in the incident, but none were injured.

No other information has been released.

