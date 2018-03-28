Police investigating homicide near Park and Alvord Rd

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 45°
TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are investigating a homicide in the area of E. Alvord Road and Park Avenue.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, one man was found dead.
No other information is known at this time.
For more on this developing story, stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com.
Detectives with @Tucson_Police are investigating a Homicide in the area of S. Park Ave & E. Alvord Rd. Anyone w/information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. pic.twitter.com/6NVVptCOO5— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) March 28, 2018
Detectives with @Tucson_Police are investigating a Homicide in the area of S. Park Ave & E. Alvord Rd. Anyone w/information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. pic.twitter.com/6NVVptCOO5