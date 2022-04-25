Police investigating hit-and-run near historic Fort Lowell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run near the historic Fort Lowell.

Sergeant Richard Gradillas says investigators are still trying to figure out what exactly happened.

"We can confirm officers are on scene of a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian," Sgt. Gradillas told KGUN 9.

He adds emergency crews have transported the man hit to a local hospital.

The man's injuries are considered non-life threatening.

