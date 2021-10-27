Police investigating fatal shooting of 27-year-old near Ft. Lowell and Stone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 27-year-old man was fatally shot in Tucson Tuesday night, Tucson Police say.

It happened at around 7 p.m. on the 200 block of Fort Lowell Road, between Oracle Road and Stone Avenue. Police say they first received a report of shots fired in the area and when officers arrived at the scene, they found 27-year-old Ernesto Ortiz with obvious gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tucson Police Department's homicide unit is investigating the incident and hasn't made any arrests. They're asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, and can remain anonymous.

Ortiz's death is the 81st homicide in Tucson this year — a record. The previous record of 79 homicides was in 2008.

