Man dead after a shooting at an east-side apartment complex

Brandi Walker, Phil Villarreal
7:28 PM, Dec 20, 2017
5:11 PM, Dec 21, 2017

Tucson police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday night at the Camino Seco Village Apartments just north of Broadway Blvd. and Camino Seco.

KGUN 9 On Your Side

Tucson police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday night at the Camino Seco Village Apartments just north of Broadway Blvd. and Camino Seco.

KGUN 9 On Your Side
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday night at the Camino Seco Village Apartments just north of Broadway Blvd. and Camino Seco.

Police say 22-year-old Arturo Castillo died from gunshot wounds.

Police are looking for a light-color sedan, missing a rear driver's side window, that possibly has gunshot damage.

Sgt. Dugan with TPD said when officers arrived at the scene they found a man on the ground with obvious gunshot wounds. Medical treatment was administered by officers until Tucson Fire crews arrived and were able to take the man to a nearby hospital.

He was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital, officials say.

Initial investigations have revealed that a vehicle was seen speeding away from the scene just after multiple shots were fired.

Police believe the victim knew the suspect and there was some type of altercation.

Officers say nobody is in custody at this time. If you have any information please call 88-CRIME.

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for more information.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top