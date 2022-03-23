Police investigating double homicide off 12th Avenue and Corona Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a south side double homicide near Elvira and Santa Clara elementary schools.

Officers say it happened at about 3:45 in Wednesday morning at the corner of South 12th Avenue and West Corona Road.

Police have not identified the victims yet.

They no do not have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates as more information becomes available.