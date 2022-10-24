Police investigate threat made to Tortolita Middle School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Law enforcement investigated a rumor about a threat towards Tortolita Middle School (TMS) and determined it not to be credible, said administration in a press release.

A threat circulated through social media on Oct. 24, and local law enforcement were called to talk to the student.

Police said the threat was not credible and came from a fake account.

The school day resumed normally and TMS encourages parents to discuss with their children how making any kind of threat is serious, even if it's from a fake account.

This is the third 'false alarm' at Tortolita since May. In one previous incident, a false rumor circulated about a student having a gun on campus. Then in September, a student was arrested on suspicion of threats and intimidation after an online "joke" on TikTok.

