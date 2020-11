TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police say a man was shot to death on the eastside.

Police say the shooting happened at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 9900 block of East Rocky Vista Drive. Jeffrey Allen Ferry Jr., 31, was found in a car with gunshot trauma and pronounced dead soon after.

Witnesses say Ferry was visiting a friend in the area.

Anyone with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.