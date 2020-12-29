Menu

Police investigate serious-injury two-vehicle crash near midtown

Posted at 3:45 PM, Dec 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-29 18:14:06-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police is investigating a serious-injury two-vehicle crash near midtown Tuesday.

Police say the intersection of North 1st Avenue and East Glenn Street is blocked off.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

