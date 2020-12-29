Police investigate serious-injury two-vehicle crash near midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police is investigating a serious-injury two-vehicle crash near midtown Tuesday.
Police say the intersection of North 1st Avenue and East Glenn Street is blocked off.
Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
Please avoid the intersection of N. 1st Ave. and E. Glenn St. as officers from Operation Division West are investigating a two vehicle collision with serious injury. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Jj6g6dXNqu