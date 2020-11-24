Menu

Police investigate serious-injury pedestrian crash on Tucson's west side

Tucson police are investigating a serious-injury pedestrian crash on the west side Monday night.
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a serious-injury pedestrian crash on the west side Monday night.

Northbound traffic on Silverbell Road is closed at West Grant Road, police say.

Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

