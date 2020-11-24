Police investigate serious-injury pedestrian crash on Tucson's west side

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a serious-injury pedestrian crash on the west side Monday night.
Northbound traffic on Silverbell Road is closed at West Grant Road, police say.
Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.
🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 Northbound Silverbell Rd. is shut down at W. Grant Rd. while officers and detectives investigate a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian. Please use an alternate route if traveling the area. pic.twitter.com/C4gfPtUIfQ— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) November 24, 2020