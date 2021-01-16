Police investigate serious-injury crash on southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a serious-injury crash near the southeast side Friday evening.
Northbound traffic on S. Campbell Avenue is shut down at E. Bantam Road, and southbound traffic is restricted to one lane, TPD says.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area or find alternate routes.
