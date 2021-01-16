Menu

Police investigate serious-injury crash on southeast side

google maps
Tucson police are investigating a serious-injury crash near the southeast side Friday evening.
crash.PNG
Posted at 7:20 PM, Jan 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-15 21:21:00-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a serious-injury crash near the southeast side Friday evening.

Northbound traffic on S. Campbell Avenue is shut down at E. Bantam Road, and southbound traffic is restricted to one lane, TPD says.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area or find alternate routes.

