Police investigate serious-injury crash on Golf Links

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious injury crash near Golf Links and Pantano roads Friday evening.
Eastbound traffic on E. Golf Links is shut down from Prudence to Pantano, according to TPD. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
No further details were immediately released.
