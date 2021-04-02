Watch
Police investigate serious-injury crash on Golf Links

Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash near Golf Links and Pantano roads Friday evening.
Posted at 4:39 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 19:48:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious injury crash near Golf Links and Pantano roads Friday evening.

Eastbound traffic on E. Golf Links is shut down from Prudence to Pantano, according to TPD. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately released.

