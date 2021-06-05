Police investigate serious-injury crash on Broadway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a two-vehicle serious-injury crash on Broadway Boulevard Friday evening.
Westbound traffic on Broadway is shut down from Kolb Road to Jessica Avenue, according to TPD. Two individuals were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
No further details were immediately released.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) June 5, 2021
Please avoid the area of E. Broadway Blvd. & N. Jessica Ave. Officers from @OperationsEast are investigating a serious-injury collision. Westbound traffic on Broadway is shutdown from Kolb Rd. to Jessica Ave. pic.twitter.com/zKprWavjPZ