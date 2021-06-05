Watch
Police investigate serious-injury crash on Broadway

Tucson Police are investigating a two-vehicle serious-injury crash on Broadway Boulevard Friday evening.
Posted at 7:58 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 22:58:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a two-vehicle serious-injury crash on Broadway Boulevard Friday evening.

Westbound traffic on Broadway is shut down from Kolb Road to Jessica Avenue, according to TPD. Two individuals were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately released.

