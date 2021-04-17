Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigate serious-injury crash involving pedestrian on Irvington Road

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian near Irvington Road Friday night.
ped crash.PNG
Posted at 7:31 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 22:31:39-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian near Irvington Road Friday night.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Irvington from 6th to 12th avenues is shut down, TPD says.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

No further details were immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.