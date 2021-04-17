Police investigate serious-injury crash involving pedestrian on Irvington Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian near Irvington Road Friday night.
Eastbound and westbound traffic on Irvington from 6th to 12th avenues is shut down, TPD says.
Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
No further details were immediately released.
🔴🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦🔴— Ofc. Melissa Ayun (@OfficerAyun) April 17, 2021
Please avoid W. Irvington Rd. from S. 6th Ave. to S. 12th Ave. Traffic is closed both East & West bound.
Operations Division South is investigating an collision involving a pedestrian with serious injuries.
Use alternate route. @Tucson_Police