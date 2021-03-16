Menu

Police investigate serious-injury crash involving pedestrian at Grant and Alvernon

Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian at Grant Road and Alvernon Way Monday evening.
Posted at 8:16 PM, Mar 15, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian at Grant Road and Alvernon Way Monday evening.

Police say drivers are asked to avoid the intersection at E. Grant Rd. and N. Alvernon Wy.

No further details were immediately released.

