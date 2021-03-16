Police investigate serious-injury crash involving pedestrian at Grant and Alvernon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian at Grant Road and Alvernon Way Monday evening.
Police say drivers are asked to avoid the intersection at E. Grant Rd. and N. Alvernon Wy.
No further details were immediately released.
🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) March 16, 2021
Please avoid the area of E. Grant Rd. & N. Alvernon Wy. Officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian. pic.twitter.com/j7FSEZhEXW