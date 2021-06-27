Police investigate serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian near Alvernon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian near Alvernon Sunday evening.
Police say drivers are asked to avoid the intersection of E. Glenn Street and N. Alvernon Way.
No further details were immediately released.
