Police investigate serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian near Alvernon

TPD
Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian near Alvernon Sunday evening.
Posted at 4:23 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 19:29:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian near Alvernon Sunday evening.

Police say drivers are asked to avoid the intersection of E. Glenn Street and N. Alvernon Way.

No further details were immediately released.

