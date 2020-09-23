Police investigate midtown pedestrian crash

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian that happened near midtown Tuesday evening.
Police say eastbound and westbound traffic on Grant Road is shut down from Country Club to Rita Avenue.
Drivers traveling in the area are asked to use alternate routes.
🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) September 23, 2020
East & westbound Grant Rd is shut down from Country Club to Rita Ave while officers & detectives investigate a serious injury collision involving a vehicle & pedestrian. Please use an alternate route if traveling in the area. pic.twitter.com/DRRpkI3pZr