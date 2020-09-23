Menu

Police investigate midtown pedestrian crash

Tucson police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian that happened near midtown Tuesday evening.
Posted at 7:37 PM, Sep 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-22 22:50:22-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian that happened near midtown Tuesday evening.

Police say eastbound and westbound traffic on Grant Road is shut down from Country Club to Rita Avenue.

Drivers traveling in the area are asked to use alternate routes.

