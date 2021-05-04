Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian and train near Main Avenue

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
Tucson Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and train Monday evening.
ped vs train.PNG
Posted at 5:22 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 20:22:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and train Monday evening.

Traffic at the intersection of W. 5th Street and N. Main Avenue is shut down, police say. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

No further details were released.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.