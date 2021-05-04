Police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian and train near Main Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and train Monday evening.
Traffic at the intersection of W. 5th Street and N. Main Avenue is shut down, police say. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
No further details were released.
Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
🚨🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚨🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) May 4, 2021
Please avoid the intersection of W. 5th St. & N. Main Ave.
Officers are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision with a train. Please use an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/QjtguMXoGi