Police investigate deadly shooting on Shannon Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a deadly shooting on Shannon Road.

***HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION***



Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting at 41 S. Shannon Rd.



Just after 10:30 p.m. officers responded to the report of a shooting. One person has died & another is in the hospital w/injuries. Anyone w/info is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME pic.twitter.com/IGKEBsPEMR — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) April 6, 2021

According to Sgt. Frank Magos, the shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. Monday at the Ranch at Starr Pass, 41 S. Shannon Road.

One man died and another was hospitalized. The injured man left the scene in a vehicle, then crashed into a power pole at Broadway and Shannon.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.