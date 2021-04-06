Watch
Police investigate deadly shooting on Shannon Road

Tucson police investigated a deadly shooting on Shannon Road.
Posted at 6:47 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 10:19:10-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a deadly shooting on Shannon Road.

According to Sgt. Frank Magos, the shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. Monday at the Ranch at Starr Pass, 41 S. Shannon Road.

One man died and another was hospitalized. The injured man left the scene in a vehicle, then crashed into a power pole at Broadway and Shannon.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

