Police investigate deadly shooting at car wash

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police are investigating a deadly shooting at a car wash on Fort Lowell Road.

Police say the crime happened at Magic Wand Car Wash, 3001 e. Fort Lowell Road Sunday evening.

Jesse Dominguez, 27, was found shot to death at the scene.

Detectives say Dominguez was parked in the parking lot when a white vehicle pulled up next to him. Dominguez walked to the passenger side of the white vehicle, then a passenger pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at Dominguez.

Dominguez was also armed and shot back as the car sped away.

Police found the vehicle when it was abandoned.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.