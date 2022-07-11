Police investigate deadly Saturday wreck near Broadway and Richey

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a deadly wreck on Broadway and Richey Avenue Saturday.

Police say a man died in the crash, which happened just after 11 p.m. that day.

The driver of a white Buick sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a Kia Soul, was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, the Buick driver tried to turn left onto eastbound Broadway from a shopping center north of the road when it got into a wreck with the Soul, which was headed westbound.

The Buick driver failed to yield at a stop sign. Neither driver was believed to be impaired.

