Police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian near southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on the southwest side Friday night.

Officers responded to the area of 1300 block of W Ajo Way (just west of I-19).

Eastbound traffic on Ajo is shut down until further notice, police say. Drivers are asked to avoid this area.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 Officers and detectives on scene investigating a fatal hit and run accident involving a pedestrian, 1300 block of W Ajo Wy. Extended road closure for eastbound travel expected. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/FbxhilONfS — Ofc. Roman Acosta (@Ofc_AcostaTPD) December 12, 2020

