Police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian near southwest side

Tucson police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash involving a pedestrian on the southwest side Friday night.
Posted at 10:12 PM, Dec 11, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on the southwest side Friday night.

Officers responded to the area of 1300 block of W Ajo Way (just west of I-19).

Eastbound traffic on Ajo is shut down until further notice, police say. Drivers are asked to avoid this area.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.

