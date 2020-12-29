Police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian on Tucson's south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on the south side Monday evening.
Southbound traffic on Campbell Avenue is closed at Irvington Road, according to TPD. Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection and find alternate routes.
Please avoid the intersection of S. Campbell Avenue & E. Irvington Road. Southbound Campbell is closed at Irvington as officers from Operations Division South are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/O4xoKBfyQL