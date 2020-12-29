Menu

Police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian on Tucson's south side

Tucson police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on the south side Monday evening.
Posted at 9:17 PM, Dec 28, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on the south side Monday evening.

Southbound traffic on Campbell Avenue is closed at Irvington Road, according to TPD. Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection and find alternate routes.

