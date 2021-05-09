Police investigate crash at Prince, Romero roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a crash at Prince and Romero roads Sunday.
Officers have shut down the intersection of W. Prince Rd. and N. Romero Rd., according to TPD. The intersection is expected to be closed for the next several hours.
Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
No further details were immediately released.
