Police investigate apparent Midtown burglary

Updated on December 12, 2023 at 2:57 p.m.

Officers say the suspect was taken into custody at 2:30 by SWAT.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No injuries were reported.

The Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to a reported burglary in the Midtown area.

Officers say it happened Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. near East Fort Lowell Road and North Geronimo Avenue.

According to the TPD, a man was seen inside an office building. Officers confirm having the area contained and working to get the man out.

The building was evacuated and the incident is still active.

