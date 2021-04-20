Watch
Police investigate 3-vehicle serious-injury crash on Golf Links Road

Charles Koerber
Tucson police investigate serious-injury crash on Golf Links Tuesday.
Posted at 4:16 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 19:33:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a three-vehicle serious-injury crash on Golf Links Road Tuesday.

Traffic at the intersection of East Golf Links Road and South Pantano Parkway is shut down until further notice, according to TPD. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

No further details were immediately released.

