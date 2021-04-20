Police investigate 3-vehicle serious-injury crash on Golf Links Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a three-vehicle serious-injury crash on Golf Links Road Tuesday.
Traffic at the intersection of East Golf Links Road and South Pantano Parkway is shut down until further notice, according to TPD. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.
No further details were immediately released.
🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) April 20, 2021
Please avoid the intersection of E. Golf Links Rd. and S. Pantano PKWY. as officers are investigating a serious injury three car collision that will have the intersection shut down for several hours. Please use an alternate route & drive safe. pic.twitter.com/ZIPok4rItp