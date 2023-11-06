Police: Intoxicated man facing charges after firing gun in Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Monday, around 12:45 a.m. the Sierra Vista Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex on East Bella Vista Drive and North Lenzner Avenue.

According to the SVPD, 23-year-old Sierra Vista resident Carlitos Ramirez had fired two rounds from a pistol inside the residence, pointing the pistol at multiple people.

After shots were fired, Ramirez and another relative who lives at the residence got into a "physical confrontation," which left Ramirez with many injuries to his head and face. Police also say Ramirez also kicked an officer while they were detaining him.

Ramirez was then taken to the Canyon Vista Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. He remains there in custody.

Weapons and other weapon paraphernalia were seized from the apartment.

Ramirez remains under guard at the medical center. Upon release, authorities will book him into the Cochise County Jail on the following charges:



Aggravated assault/domestic violence

Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

Endangerment

Disorderly conduct with a weapon

Officers say Ramirez was under the influence of "intoxicants." This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, please contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at Thomas.Ransford@SierraVistaAZ.gov.