Police: Impaired driver returns after hitting and killing elderly man on scooter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into a crash which took the life of 77-year-old Kenneth Michael Van Buren.

Public Information Officer Francisco Magos told KGUN 9 it happened Sunday morning just before 6 when dispatch officers first heard about a crash at the corner of South 12th Avenue and West Michigan Drive.

When police arrived, he says they found 77-year-old Kenneth Michael Van Buren, plus an empty Nissan Altima.

Emergency crews tried saving Van Buren's life, but couldn't. They pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officer Magos tells KGUN 9 the driver of the Nissan Altima 22-year-old Jorge Elfido Reyes Fajardo had left, but came back a short while later where he was detained. Police confirm his impairment.

"Van Buren was riding a mobility scooter northbound in the southbound lanes of 12th Avenue, on the west side of the roadway, when he was struck from behind by Mr. Fajardo’s Nissan Altima," he revealed.

Officer Magos says that's when Fajardo heading northbound drove left of center across South 12 Avenue and hit Van Buren, continuing on into a light pole.

Fajardo was left unharmed.

"Additionally, investigators found that Jorge’s license was suspended for prior driving incidents," Officer Magos shared. "Detectives charged Mr. Fajardo with several felony charges to include second degree murder and felony DUI."

Authorities are holding Fajardo at the Pima County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.