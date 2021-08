TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a woman was killed in a July 31 wreck while on foot.

Police say the wreck happened at 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Valencia Road. A brown 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon hit the woman and then drove off.

The Doge was heading westbound on Valencia in the curb lane when the woman entered the lane, and the car hit the woman. Officers say the driver was impaired during the wreck.

No charges or citations have been issued.