Police: Impaired driver critically injured after rear-ending patrol car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A suspected impaired driver hit a Tucson police officer Saturday near Houghton and Drexel.

We are always asking drivers to slow down & drive sober. Last night, one of our officers was rear-ended by a suspected impaired driver. The officer sustained minor injuries and the other driver has critical injuries and remains hospitalized. Wishing everyone a quick recovery! pic.twitter.com/jD59a8ISgm — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) January 15, 2023

Police say an officer was stopped at a red light at the intersection at 9 p.m. when a 2014 silver Honda Accord rear-ended the vehicle. The wreck pushed the patrol car into the vehicle in front of it.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, was treated at the hospital with critical injuries. The officer suffered minor injuries. The third vehicle did not stay at the scene.

The driver is expected to face charges after he is released from the hospital.

