TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a deadly wreck in the 1700 block of West Prince Road at 10:37 p.m. Friday.

Police say 63-year-old Frederic William Noad died when he was hit by a 1999 Mazda pickup truck while trying to cross West Prince Road from south to north.

Noad was not in a crosswalk and the driver was not impaired. No citations have been issued,